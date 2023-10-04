Tempe bakery and shop offering tasty selection of treats and wines

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tracy Dempsey is a pastry chef and small business owner of Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines, partnered with her husband, Chuck Dempsey. Thursday through Saturday, they open the doors to their retail bakery and wine shop and sell homemade baked goods, desserts and small lot wines.

They started as a little hidden gem on University Drive in Tempe, and now they are frequented by both shop neighbors and folks from all over the Valley. They are part of a tight-knit community and always look forward to customer visits. Tracy loves that they can provide all sorts of experiences to their customers, including fresh, locally grown produce, wine tastings, cooking classes or just a break from the everyday routine.

Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines sells homemade baked goods, desserts and small lot wines in Tempe.

Tracy Dempsey Originals/ODV Wines | 1325 West University Drive | Website: tracydempseyoriginals.com and odvwines.com | Instagram: tdo_odv |Facebook: TDOriginals and ODV Wines

