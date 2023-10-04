Sun City homeowner gets over $1,800 down payment returned

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — To keep his dog Gracie from running off, Mike DeLucia wanted to enclose his backyard. His idea was to install a block wall on one side of his house and then do the same thing on the other side of his house. But the project has been a headache. “You know, it just didn’t happen. So, it’s been really frustrating,” he told On Your Side.

Mike says he hired a company called Legacy Contracting to install the two 8-foot walls. He even gave this check for $1,857 to one of the company’s salesmen as a 50% deposit to get started. But two months later, he’s still waiting. “What are we looking at here? There’s no block wall,” On Your Side’s Gary Harper said as he pointed to where the wall was supposed to be. Mike replied, “No, there’s nothing here.” Mike has been demanding a refund for weeks but says Legacy Contracting and its salesman haven’t come through.

So, On Your Side got involved. After informing Legacy Contracting’s president about Mike and his abandoned project, the company immediately returned $800 to Mike. But what about the remaining $1,057? After On Your Side stopped hearing from Legacy Contracting, we went to the business for answers, but we weren’t allowed inside. “I’m Gary Harper, and I’m with On Your Side,” Harper said through the cracked door. “I’m here for Mike DeLucia. He gave you guys $1,800 for a block wall.”

Following this visit, Legacy Contracting’s president called me again, saying he would return the remaining $1,057 back to Mike and blamed a rogue salesman for Mike’s abandoned project. After that chat, Mike DeLucia says all his money was electronically transferred to him, and the amount was even rounded up to $1,060.

This homeowner says he got all of his $1,857 back in his pocket, thanks to On Your Side. “I will say this. Gary Harper really knows how to get things done. As soon as he got involved, things started happening, and I got all of my money back.”

