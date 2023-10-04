Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Speed believed to be a factor in deadly west Phoenix crash

File image
File image(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police believe speed was likely a factor after a deadly wreck along a busy stretch of Thomas Road in west Phoenix Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out to 69th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found several people injured from an apparent three-vehicle crash. All three drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, however one passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Bibiana Vicante Mendoza, had serious injuries and was pronounced dead minutes later.

Detectives believed that the vehicle Mendoza was in was headed eastbound along Thomas when it crashed into a car making an eastbound turn onto Thomas. Another car, also headed eastbound, collided into the car that Mendoza was in, causing it to rollover. While investigator don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash, they said that speed does appear to be a factor. Authorities are still working on gathering more information on what led up to the crash. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police: Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit at the time of a deadly crash in Phoenix

Latest News

The collision happened near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
Man killed after being struck twice by same vehicle in Phoenix
Experts say it’s best to limit access to your company’s networks for business leaders or people...
4 simple things you can do to protect yourself from cyber threats
.
Phoenix is warming back up for the weekend
A Maryvale resident says crime keeps going up in the neighborhood because people don't call the...
Maricopa County attorney says Maryvale shouldn’t fear deportation for reporting crime