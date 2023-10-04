Speed believed to be a factor in deadly west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police believe speed was likely a factor after a deadly wreck along a busy stretch of Thomas Road in west Phoenix Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out to 69th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found several people injured from an apparent three-vehicle crash. All three drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, however one passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Bibiana Vicante Mendoza, had serious injuries and was pronounced dead minutes later.

Detectives believed that the vehicle Mendoza was in was headed eastbound along Thomas when it crashed into a car making an eastbound turn onto Thomas. Another car, also headed eastbound, collided into the car that Mendoza was in, causing it to rollover. While investigator don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash, they said that speed does appear to be a factor. Authorities are still working on gathering more information on what led up to the crash. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.