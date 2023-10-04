Smelling smoke? Smoldering continues from Salt River community landfill fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Still smelling smoke in your area? Officials say a landfill fire on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community is continuing to smolder, causing the stench to linger across the Valley.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the fire on Wednesday morning, spotting charred debris and smoke. The blaze started Saturday afternoon just off the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. The East Valley, including Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa, has been most affected by the smoke. The city of Tempe tweeted that while the fire is no longer burning, it’s not yet known when the smoldering will stop. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Smoke from the remnants of a fire at the Salt River landfill has spread across much of the Greater Phoenix Area. The fire is no longer burning, but green waste, such as lumber, grass and plants, continues to smolder. It is unknown when smoldering will stop. pic.twitter.com/yy0DRzXmHf — City of Tempe, AZ (@Tempegov) October 4, 2023

Officials with Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, say crews contained the flames to a mound of green waste, such as lumber, grass and plants. However, many people have woken up to the strong smell. “I stepped out of my garage, and it smelled really bad, like a toxic smoke,” said Joan McCue, a Phoenix resident. Scottsdale residents also said the smell was overwhelming in some areas.

Some East Valley residents woke up smelling smoke from a landfill fire on the Salt River Indian Reservation that sparked over the weekend.

Smoke from the fire could affect those with serious health conditions. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says people with lung issues should remain inside and close windows. Anyone with information on the fire or who needs assistance should contact the Salt River non-emergency dispatch at 480-850-9230.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.