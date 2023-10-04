Your Life
Smelling smoke? Smoldering continues from Salt River community landfill fire

The blaze started Saturday afternoon just off the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road.
The blaze started Saturday afternoon just off the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Still smelling smoke in your area? Officials say a landfill fire on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community is continuing to smolder, causing the stench to linger across the Valley.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the fire on Wednesday morning, spotting charred debris and smoke. The blaze started Saturday afternoon just off the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. The East Valley, including Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa, has been most affected by the smoke. The city of Tempe tweeted that while the fire is no longer burning, it’s not yet known when the smoldering will stop. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Officials with Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, say crews contained the flames to a mound of green waste, such as lumber, grass and plants. However, many people have woken up to the strong smell. “I stepped out of my garage, and it smelled really bad, like a toxic smoke,” said Joan McCue, a Phoenix resident. Scottsdale residents also said the smell was overwhelming in some areas.

Some East Valley residents woke up smelling smoke from a landfill fire on the Salt River Indian Reservation that sparked over the weekend.

Smoke from the fire could affect those with serious health conditions. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says people with lung issues should remain inside and close windows. Anyone with information on the fire or who needs assistance should contact the Salt River non-emergency dispatch at 480-850-9230.

