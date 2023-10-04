Phoenix VA helps veteran experiencing blindness learn archery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — James Malone rarely misses the target, but the 76-year-old archer has unique challenges. He is blind and relies on his touch to draw the bow and shoot. “Since I can’t see nothing but shadows. As long as I hit the target, I am happy,” said Malone.

Malone was diagnosed with glaucoma diabetes and started losing his vision in 2014. A year ago, he picked up archery through the Phoenix VA’s recreational therapy program. Since then, it has given the Navy veteran purpose. “We work with veterans like James who have gone through a significant life-changing event like a spinal cord injury, amputation or loss of vision. We get them out doing the things they enjoy doing again,” said Josh Parks, a recreational therapist with the Phoenix VA.

Parks said adaptive sports like archery benefit veterans and offer them independence and healing. “He has a moment of mindfulness out here. Focus on the bow, focus on the arrow, nothing else matters,” said Parks.

Malone wears a blindfold when shooting. He said his remaining vision can be distracting. Instead, he likes to concentrate his mind on the target. A drywall square on the ground and tripod guides him on where to stand. It has been a lesson in patience and perseverance. “It is really hard because I have to depend on people. That is why I have the blind rehab and adaptive sports because they prepare me for the worst,” said Malone.

For Malone, his adversity isn’t a setback. Instead, it serves as motivation that he hopes will inspire other veterans. “I am not going to see again. I hope I could. I know this is what I have and I just have to deal with it. I try to make a joke out of it, have fun. There is nothing I can do but look forward. Life doesn’t end here. It continues,” said Malone.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.