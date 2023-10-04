Phoenix to use $10 million to plant trees hoping to reduce ‘urban heat island’ effect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is working to beat the heat by planting more trees. The goal is to create canopies of shade throughout the city. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says in the summer, sitting in the shade can be ten degrees cooler than sitting in the sun.

The $10 million in funding came from the Inflation Reduction Act. Two existing programs will have access to the money: Canopies for Kids and the Community Canopy program. Canopies for Kids provides shade for schools, while the Community Canopy program does the same for neighborhoods.

Planting more trees will help tackle what’s called the Urban Heat Island: rising temps in Phoenix are believed to be partially caused by dense areas of pavement and buildings that soak up and retain heat.

Mayor Kate Gallego says creating more shade not only lessens that impact but can also decrease the cost of energy.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity to allow us to reach out to our school districts and plant trees. We’ll also be able to work with low-income folks to make sure they get their fair share of trees,” Gallego said. But with more trees comes more water. The grant money includes funding for training for people to maintain the trees and cover water costs. Gallego said the city is picking trees that will last in harsh conditions.

“We have invested in a tree farm that grows trees with longer tap roots. That tends to make them more drought-tolerant and in need of less intense watering. We are also going to pick native, desert adaptive plants, and that will help us lower water usage as well,” Gallego said.

If you are a school district leader or work at a nonprofit, you can also apply for these funds by clicking here.

