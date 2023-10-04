Your Life
Phoenix Suns launch Suns Live streaming subscription

Suns fans will have more ways to watch games than ever before.
By Ben Bradley
Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this year, the Phoenix Suns and Arizona’s Family announced a transformative partnership that would bring every non-nationally televised game to viewers for free on 3TV (KTVK) and the newly-launched Arizona’s Family Sports (KPHE) network. Now, fans have even more options to watch games with the launch of a streaming platform.

How To Watch The Phoenix Suns

On Wednesday, the Suns announced the launch of Suns Live, a streaming platform powered by Kiswe that will provide fans access to live games, game replays and original content, such as behind-the-scenes and off-court moments. Suns Live will simulcast all five preseason games and nearly 70 locally-broadcast regular-season games, so you can watch anywhere, whether you’re at home or on the go. The service will also include all pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

If you’re ready to sign up, head over to live.suns.com and pick one of two options: $14.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Annual subscriptions will also include a limited edition Suns t-shirt. Fans can sign up right now.

The preseason tips off this Sunday, Oct. 8, when the Suns take on the Pistons in Detroit. See the full preseason schedule here. The regular season gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 24, as the Suns play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Check out details on the upcoming season here, and follow this link to learn more about the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

RELATED: Programming changes during Phoenix Suns games on 3TV; Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy may change times

Of course, fans can still catch the majority of games here on Arizona’s Family. While the first four games of the regular season will be broadcast nationally on TNT, you can watch the Suns’ home opener against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 28, on both 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Arizona’s Family Sports is home to the Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Rising and AIA High School Championships in football, basketball, softball and baseball. You can find the network over the air on channels 44 and 3.5 in the Phoenix area, as well as channel 13 if you’re a Cox subscriber. The network expanded statewide last month, on channel 32 in Flagstaff and channel 27 in Yuma. It’s also available on channel 13.5 (Cox channel 19) in Tucson. Click here for more details.

