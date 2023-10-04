Your Life
Phoenix looking at bringing back photo radar cameras at dangerous intersections

City leaders are talking about bringing back the photo radar cameras to stop red-light runners.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A number of cities around the Phoenix metro area use photo radar as a way to get drivers to slow down. The city of Phoenix was using photo radar at 12 of its most dangerous intersections but decided to turn the cameras off in 2019 after its contract with the company that runs them ran out. Now there is talk of bringing the cameras back.

Rick Murray is president of the National Safety Council. He says study after study shows a significant reduction in car crashes at intersections where there’s a photo radar camera. “I think when people see the cameras, they certainly slow down,” said Murray. “They are also more aware of obeying traffic laws, not only at red lights, but speed limit, as well.”

On Wednesday, a Phoenix City Council Subcommittee was presented with data and suggestions on reducing traffic accidents across the city. Photo radar was one of the options that was discussed.

A 2019 Phoenix photo radar program analysis showed a 30.7% reduction in red-light running collisions at the 12 intersections where cameras were set up. There was a 30.4% reduction in injuries and fatalities. “It’s scary to think when you’re driving that because somebody is in hurry, or just doesn’t want to stop, that you could be in a horrible car accident,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman Ann O’Brien. “It is time for our community members to stop running red lights, and if the only way we can change behavior is through enforcement, then we need another tool in our toolbox because we don’t have enough officers to enforce 1,200 intersections of red lights.”

O’Brien said she is hopeful her fellow council members will look at the data, and all the options available before deciding whether photo radar should be brought back to Phoenix intersections. Photo radar will be presented to the city’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning subcommittee on Oct. 18. There is no timeline for when a formal proposal on photo radar would be presented to the full Phoenix City Council.

