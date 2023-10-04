Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 16 years of paying it forward!

Pay It Forward is Sponsored by Penguin Air & Plumbing, America First Credit Union, and Super Star Car Wash
Paul's Car Wash
Paul's Car Wash(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton and Kevyn Gessner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Monday-Friday, Oct. 16-20, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Desert Ridge Marketplace (parking lot near Kohl’s)

Donate today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is paying it forward to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona at the 16th annual Paul’s Car Wash.

Paul Horton, Arizona’s Family, and community partners spend the week washing hundreds of cars and encouraging people to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. Last year, volunteers washed nearly 700 cars and raised $207,101 for BBBSAZ! Thanks to community partners and generous viewers, Paul’s Car Wash raised a record-breaking $300,000 for BBBSAZ in 2021. Those donations helped BBBSAZ break ground on the Devin Booker Pavilion at their new building, which will serve as a hub for the youth in their program to receive peer-to-peer mentoring.

How you can help

Thanks to community partners and generous viewers, Paul’s Car Wash raised a record-breaking...
Thanks to community partners and generous viewers, Paul’s Car Wash raised a record-breaking $300,000 for BBBSAZ in 2021!(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (via Facebook))
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona is the state’s largest mentoring agency and has served the valley for more than 65 years. Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth by partnering youth or “littles” with caring adult mentors or “bigs.”

