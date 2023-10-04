North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

WAYNESVILLE, NC (3TV/CBS 5) — She was a woman on the run in Arizona after a murder across the country, and now, Tangela Parker has learned her fate in a courtroom. It was back in 2021 when she murdered a coworker at a North Carolina furniture manufacturer over a disagreement. She then ran with her husband, eventually being found and arrested in Arizona six months later.

But there was no lack of drama in the courtroom. She dawned a different appearance nearly every time she was seen in public, and after attempting a life on the run with stolen identities, Tangela Parker was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for second-degree murder.

“She took everything. I’m just not ready to forgive yet. It’s not time,” the victim’s husband said after the sentence was read. Justin Marlow is still grieving the loss of his wife, Phelifia Michelle Marlow, in 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office in North Carolina, Parker worked with Marlow at TCS Designs, a furniture manufacturer, and the two did not get along. Investigators said they learned Parker was often screaming at Marlow.

Then, in January of 2021, Parker shot Marlow in the chest. Marlow tried to get up and run, and that’s when Parker shot her in the back of the head. That’s when Parker’s fugitive life with her husband Eric began. “They ran across the country, had fictitious names,” an attorney for the state said in court.

It wasn’t until July of 2022, after investigating leads across eight states, that the United States Marshals Service found the North Carolina couple in Phoenix, near Deer Valley Road and 35th Avenue.

Officials said they used fake names and identities, stole a license plate, and worked odd jobs to elude police, but once captured, authorities found the murder weapon inside the car they were using here in Arizona.

Parker’s defense attorney tried to argue her client “suffered from diminished capacity” at the time of the shooting because of her use of Xanax for panic and anxiety. The state argued she knew exactly what she did, and after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.

For Marlow’s daughter, Makayla, she made sure Parker heard what her mom meant to everyone in the courtroom. “My mother was the light in the darkest of caves and the most beautiful rainbows after dreary monsoons,” she said. As for Tangela’s husband, Eric Parker, he also worked at the furniture manufacturer with his wife and the victim before going on the run.

He faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact. His case is working its way through the legal system and his next court date is scheduled for December.

