Maricopa County attorney says Maryvale shouldn’t fear deportation for reporting crime

A Maryvale resident says crime keeps going up in the neighborhood because people don't call the police for fear of deportation.
By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell,led a meeting Tuesday night at the Desert West Community Center in Maryvale to talk with resident that feel they can’t call police to report a crime for fear of deportation.

People living in Maryvale say crime is no stranger.

“Every day, is accidents in Maryvale. Every weekend, is shootings. So it’s terrible,” said Rosa Pastrana, the President of the Maryvale Block Watch. Pastrana has been living in Maryvale for more than two decades and says crime keeps going up because people don’t call police for fear of deportation. Statistics from the City of Phoenix show 80% of Maryvale’s population is Latino.

“The people sometimes don’t want to call the officer because they don’t have papers,” said Pastrana.

Mitchell wants to reassure people they don’t have to worry about deportation.

“That’s not what the police is concerned about. That’s not what my office is concerned about. What we’re concerned about is that if you’re a victim of a crime, what happened to you, and what we can do to make sure that that doesn’t happen to someone else,” said Mitchell. She also wants residents to know that if they report a crime, their case will not be ignored.

“If they’ve been a victim of a crime, we want to hear about it. We don’t want anybody to be victimized by a crime,” said Mitchell.

Pastrana is grateful for Mitchell coming to her neighborhood to let them know she and her neighbors don’t have to stay quite or stay victims.

“It’s important, this meeting, to protect yourself,” said Pastrana.

Three community members attended the meeting. Pastrana said they were all leaders of block watches representing the area. She thinks there may not have been enough notice to draw a bigger crowd, and that people are not familiar with who the county attorney is and what she does. Mitchell’s team said they are committed to building a connection with the community, and the turnout shows the work that needs to be done to reach that goal.

