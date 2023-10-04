Man killed after being struck twice by same vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was struck twice while crossing a Phoenix intersection on Tuesday evening. Just after 7 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to the collision near 43rd and Glendale avenues. Authorities arrived and found a man seriously hurt. Firefighters attempted to save the victim, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators say the man was attempting to cross 43rd Avenue when he was struck by a driver. Another driver then hit the first car, causing the same vehicle to hit the man again. The two drivers involved in the crash stayed at the scene. Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

