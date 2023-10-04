Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man killed after being struck twice by same vehicle in Phoenix

The collision happened near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
The collision happened near 43rd and Glendale avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was struck twice while crossing a Phoenix intersection on Tuesday evening. Just after 7 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to the collision near 43rd and Glendale avenues. Authorities arrived and found a man seriously hurt. Firefighters attempted to save the victim, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators say the man was attempting to cross 43rd Avenue when he was struck by a driver. Another driver then hit the first car, causing the same vehicle to hit the man again. The two drivers involved in the crash stayed at the scene. Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police: Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit at the time of a deadly crash in Phoenix

Latest News

File image
Speed believed to be a factor in deadly west Phoenix crash
Experts say it’s best to limit access to your company’s networks for business leaders or people...
4 simple things you can do to protect yourself from cyber threats
.
Phoenix is warming back up for the weekend
A Maryvale resident says crime keeps going up in the neighborhood because people don't call the...
Maricopa County attorney says Maryvale shouldn’t fear deportation for reporting crime