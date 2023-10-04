Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at Mesa home, leading police on high-speed chase

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man faces up to 40 charges after allegedly shooting a rifle at a Mesa home and leading police on a high-speed chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 21-year-old Jesus Angel Pacheo attended a house party near Baseline and Dobson roads when his girlfriend fought with another woman. Pacheo reportedly got involved in the fight before other partygoers took him outside the house. According to court documents, Pacheo then went to his car and got a rifle before trying to get back into the house, but the door was locked.

That’s when Pacheo walked onto the street and began firing his rifle in multiple directions, including at the house. Court documents say there were around 18 people inside the home, including small children. Police say nine shell casings were found at the scene, and multiple rounds hit the home and a car parked on the other side of the street.

Pacheo and his girlfriend then got into a car and left the area. Police soon located Pacheo’s vehicle and attempted to stop him. However, Pacheo didn’t stop for the officers and sped away. Police chased Pacheo’s car onto Loop 101 and then into the city of Tempe, where Pacheo crashed near McClintock and Baseline roads, police said. Pacheo got out of the car and ran away but was caught by officers. He received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers also allegedly found a bag of cocaine in his pants pocket. The girlfriend remained in the car, was detained, and was taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, the girlfriend said she witnessed Pacheo firing the rifle multiple times and said they knew police were trying to pull them over as they saw the lights. She reportedly told officers that Pacheo was “drunk” and said no fight was happening when Pacheo fired the weapon. Police searched the car and found a rifle near the driver’s floorboard area.

Pacheo was released from the hospital and booked into the Mesa City Jail. Court documents say the hospital staff told officers that Pacheo had cocaine and alcohol in his blood.

According to court documents, Pacheo admitted to having the rifle and firing it at the ground, and when asked why he did it, Pacheo told police he was mad and not thinking. Police say Pacheo also said he was drunk and knew the police were behind him during the chase as he saw blue and red and heard the sirens. Pacheo said he didn’t know he had cocaine in his pocket but admitted to using the drug a few days prior, court documents say.

Pacheo was arrested and faces dozens of charges, including 18 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 18 counts of endangerment, possessing a narcotic drug, firing a weapon in the city limit, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

