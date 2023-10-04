LIST: Here’s a collection of pumpkin patches around metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October is here, and you know what that means! Fall has begun, and Halloween is just around the corner! Arizona’s Family gathered a list of pumpkin patches and fall activities’ around the Valley. Click or tap on a location to learn more.
Valley pumpkin patches
- Mother Nature Farms | Gilbert | September 23rd - October 31st
- MacDonald’s Ranch | Scottsdale | September 30th - October 29th
- Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest & Corn Maze | Dewey | September 29th - October 29th
- Apple Annie’s Orchard | Willcox | Now through October 31st
- Tolmachoff Farms | Glendale | October 4th – October 29th
- Schnepf Farms. Pumpkin & Chili Party | Queen Creek | Oct 5 - Oct 29
