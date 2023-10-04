Your Life
Kids open lemonade stand to help family dog after life-saving surgery

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Stevie in Florida was hit by a motorcycle that sped away in front of her owners, and surgery was expensive.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our pets are our family, so of course, we do what we can to make sure they’re happy and healthy, even if it means spending a small fortune for life-saving surgery.

Stevie, the golden retriever, spent six days in the intensive care unit with a punctured lung and fractured ribs after being hit by a motorcycle and had to have surgery. The surgery worked, but it was expensive. So Stevie’s fan club worked on a plan to help with those vet bills: a good, old-fashioned lemonade stand.

“I felt really bad, so I wanted to help,” one of the kids said. “I told my mom about the idea, and she thought it was a good idea.”

“Most people just stopped and gave money because it was Stevie,” Rylee said.

Stevie is doing well and getting stronger every day, thanks to her friends.

