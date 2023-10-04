Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘I lived through ‘Final Destination’': Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving. (KHOU, PICS FROM VIEWER, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

She captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on cell phone video.

Amanda Kilian was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom, going about 75 miles per hour down the beltway, when the incident happened.

“I saw it coming and then explosion,” she said. “It absolutely shook me to my core. ”

Kilian initially thought she’d been shot at.

“I was hysterical,” she said. “It sprayed glass everywhere, all over my face, my whole car was covered in glass.”

She decided not to pull over on the busy highway.

“I was shaking the whole way home,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back that she found the heavy metal rod that had come flying into her car.

“It went through like butter, hit the seat, bounced off and hit me in the leg,” Kilian said.

Her dog, Beau, usually rides shotgun but wasn’t in the car with Kilian that day.

Whether it be luck or divine intervention, Kilian knows how lucky they all were and is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come through driver’s side, I mean it would have probably impaled me and I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

This was the second time Kilian had experienced flying debris on a Houston highway.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police: Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit at the time of a deadly crash in Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan...
‘Tiger King’ animal trainer ‘Doc’ Antle gets suspended sentence for wildlife trafficking in Virginia
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Students who are part of their program will live, work and learn on the property first created...
Arcosanti teaches how to grow food in farm-to-table program
A small group of students are learning about the food they will grow and eat in Arcosanti over...
Farm-to-table program teaching students how to grow food in Arcosanti
Experts say it’s best to limit access to your company’s networks for business leaders or people...
4 simple things you can do to protect yourself from cyber threats