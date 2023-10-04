Your Life
How to install and setup a digital TV antenna

We walk you through how to install and set up a digital TV antenna so you can watch the Phoenix Suns for free this season.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people are cutting the cord and getting rid of television subscription services. That’s because there are many free TV channels via digital antennas. That’s one way to watch the Phoenix Suns.

The first thing you do is use the cable provided with the antenna and connect it to your TV. Next, you’ll need to go to your TV settings and rescan your channels. Watch the video above for a step-by-step guide.

