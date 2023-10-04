Here’s what could happen at dog custody hearing after dozens removed from Chandler home

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family has new documents from the city of Chandler regarding a timeline before the animal abuse case where detectives seized 55 dogs from a home. Some were so sick they had to be euthanized.

An initial complaint came on Sept. 8. Then, an initial inspection three days later, with nothing filed at that time. More complaints occurred, triggering more inspections, and people called out to the home. The city returned to the home on Sept. 21, and McLaughlin was issued a notice of violation on the 22. That night is when police showed up and found dead dogs in the freezer and dozens of others in bad shape.

On Monday, the mandatory 10-day hold on those dogs expired, and the woman who had them removed from her home is now appealing to get them back from the Humane Society. A judge will decide if that happens on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

One of the biggest criticisms from people is how April McLaughlin can even get the animals back. John Schill is an attorney representing multiple animal rescues in this case. He says by law, it’s within her rights to request custody, but he says she will have to prove she did not mistreat those animals.

“This is horrible, but she has a right. Anytime the government wants to take property from you, you have the right to request a hearing,” Schill said.

In one week, Schill will be standing in a courtroom with McLaughlin, representing clients who trusted her to care for their dogs. “I have never seen it done in my 32 years as an attorney anybody requesting a hearing in this type of scenario with an animal cruelty case,” Schill said.

The Arizona Humane Society confirmed that the woman who had dozens of dogs seized from her home is not contesting custody.

Arizona’s Family asked him why he thought McLaughlin was requesting to have the dogs back in her custody. “Honestly, she’s delusional. I have no idea other than that,” he said.

McLaughlin was initially arrested on 110 counts of animal abuse and cruelty after 55 dogs were found inside her home, including five puppies in her freezer. Those charges were dropped after county prosecutors decided they needed more evidence. “The hearing is about did she subject these animals to cruel neglect or mistreatment? If the city of Chandler can show that which I think they can, then the animals don’t go back to April,” he said.

Documents from the city of Chandler show McLaughlin, before the seizure, told the city she only had eight dogs at her house, even though more than 50 were found inside. Schill says her dishonesty could be used against her. “They could use it to impeach her credibility. She is clearly a liar, and they are going to use that in the court to show the judge that she’s not truthful and she clearly did not take care of these animals,” Schill said.

As for the people trying to get their dogs back, Schill says because they gave the animals to McLaughlin, they now have to prove that McLaughlin got ownership using false pretenses and misrepresented herself.

If she is denied custody, the Humane Society can then move forward, returning the dogs to their rightful rescues or owners. If they find a dog that doesn’t have an owner, it could be put up for adoption.

