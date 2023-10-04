Your Life
Here are the new restaurants that just opened up at Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4

The Crystals @ Sky Harbor is a brand-new food hall in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 125,000 people pass through Phoenix Sky Harbor every single day. While there’s plenty of places to shop, eat, and dine, five new restaurants just opened up in a new food hall at Terminal 4.

On Wednesday, the airport held a grand opening for The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall. It’s located on the new Eighth Concourse occupied by Southwest Airlines, and Good Morning Arizona’s David Caltabiano was there as a special guest made an appearance: esteemed celebrity chef and Food Network star Bobby Flay! See the video in the player above to learn more about the new eateries.

What restaurants opened up?

  • Pedal Haus Brewery offers travelers a taste of the region’s craft beer scene and the kitchen features favorites such as the Bavarian pretzel, rustic pizzas, and breakfast burritos.
  • Berry Divine – Acai Bowls are a local favorite. They offer a soft serve acai blend that is a combination of 100% organic frozen acai berry pulp and organic juices, topped with fresh fruit and house made granola.
  • Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay offers guests the Ultimate Burger Experience through a handcrafted menu using only the highest-quality ingredients, featuring mouthwatering burgers, tasty sides, spoon-bending shakes and more.
  • eegee’s serves handcrafted grinders and frozen fruit treats known as “the eegee.” The restaurant also serves salads, subs, fries and breakfast grinders.
  • Chick-Fil-A is a highly sought-after top-selling chain known for its famous Chick-fil-A sandwich and waffle fries. They also serve salads, breakfast and more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

