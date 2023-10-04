Here are the new restaurants that just opened up at Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 125,000 people pass through Phoenix Sky Harbor every single day. While there’s plenty of places to shop, eat, and dine, five new restaurants just opened up in a new food hall at Terminal 4.

On Wednesday, the airport held a grand opening for The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall. It’s located on the new Eighth Concourse occupied by Southwest Airlines, and Good Morning Arizona’s David Caltabiano was there as a special guest made an appearance: esteemed celebrity chef and Food Network star Bobby Flay! See the video in the player above to learn more about the new eateries.

What restaurants opened up?

Pedal Haus Brewery offers travelers a taste of the region’s craft beer scene and the kitchen features favorites such as the Bavarian pretzel, rustic pizzas, and breakfast burritos.

Berry Divine – Acai Bowls are a local favorite. They offer a soft serve acai blend that is a combination of 100% organic frozen acai berry pulp and organic juices, topped with fresh fruit and house made granola.

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay offers guests the Ultimate Burger Experience through a handcrafted menu using only the highest-quality ingredients, featuring mouthwatering burgers, tasty sides, spoon-bending shakes and more.

eegee’s serves handcrafted grinders and frozen fruit treats known as “the eegee.” The restaurant also serves salads, subs, fries and breakfast grinders.

Chick-Fil-A is a highly sought-after top-selling chain known for its famous Chick-fil-A sandwich and waffle fries. They also serve salads, breakfast and more.

