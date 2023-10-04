Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County climb, despite record funding for heat mitigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat killed nearly 300 people in Maricopa County this summer, almost a 40% increase from last year. It’s shaping up to be a record year for heat-associated deaths despite the county spending more money than ever to change that.

It’s been a summer of records, with more days above 110 degrees than any other year ever and the anticipated number of heat-associated deaths. “Right now, we’re tracking somewhere between 20 and 30% above where we were last year when we look at 911 data,” said David Hondula, Director of the Phoenix Office of Heat Response & Mitigation.

It will be months before the county can confirm the number of people killed by heat this year, but heat deaths in Maricopa County have been breaking records every summer since 2016. The number of homeless people dying from heat has gone up, too. “The area around the Human Services Campus might account for 10 to 15% of all of the heat-related calls we’ve seen this summer,” he said.

To offer relief to people living on the street near ‘The Zone,’ the county spent a record $3.8 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Phoenix alone received $1 million and opened two new daytime cooling centers, both of which the Office of Homeless Solutions says were at capacity all summer.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission also saw success. “We saw over 300 men and women that were taken off the streets, either connected to some kind of place for them to stay or into one of our treatment/recovery centers,” said Sean Little, Director of Marketing for the Phoenix Rescue Mission. “We had contact with over 18,000 men and women.”

Hondula says the shelter is only part of the city’s efforts to address heat. He says his office will look at the effectiveness of programs and which ones face challenges. “We’ve engaged 8,000 people throughout the summer. We know it’s had a really positive impact on the community, but we also know more upscaling, more refinement is necessary because we haven’t eliminated heat-related deaths yet,” Hondula said.

