Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

Tucson man’s missing 200-pound tortoise wrongfully claimed after going missing
Tucson man’s missing 200-pound tortoise wrongfully claimed after going missing
Of the eight Republican representatives who voted to remove McCarthy, two were from Arizona
Arizona lawmakers past and present react to McCarthy being removed as House Speaker
Police say a woman died at the scene. Two other adults were taken to the hospital and are...
Woman dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix
Baltimore police are responding to “an active shooter situation” near the campus of Morgan...
Baltimore Police: Multiple victims from active shooter scene at Morgan State University
Morgan State University in Baltimore is looking into a report that shots have been fired near...
Morgan State University active shooter 9pm