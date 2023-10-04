Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Eviction filings in Maricopa County on track to break 2005 all-time record

Evictions are still rising in Arizona's most populous county.
Evictions are still rising in Arizona's most populous county.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County released new numbers on Wednesday, showcasing that evictions are still increasing, continuing a monthslong trend.

Last month, court records revealed that the county experienced the third-highest-ever eviction filings in August. Those numbers increased for the month of September, which saw 7,809 eviction filings, the second-highest number ever recorded and on track to break 7,902 filings set back in August 2005 — a year before most analysts realized the housing market was about to crash from subprime loans. As Arizona’s Family has reported, the state’s housing market remains rather strong amid rising interest rates and low inventory, although rental prices stabilized slightly.

“It is not a record we hope to see broken; however, if the increases experienced in the last few months continue, that is where we will be at the end of October,” Maricopa County court spokesperson Scott Davis explained. He also says the areas seeing the most evictions filed in September are Manistee, which incorporates a large swath of downtown and central Phoenix; Kyrene, Maryvale, Moon Valley, and Encanto, which cover the vast majority of west Phoenix.

For more information on eviction proceedings in Maricopa County, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police: Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit at the time of a deadly crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Jiovany Acosta, 30, is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and theft.
Man arrested, allegedly kidnapped woman during test drive in north Phoenix
The blaze started Saturday afternoon just off the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road.
Smelling smoke? Smoldering continues from Salt River community landfill fire
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/4/2023
Smoky air in Phoenix; warmer temperatures incoming
Gilbert police confirmed one person died in the crash.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash near Loop 202 in Gilbert