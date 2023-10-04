Eviction filings in Maricopa County on track to break 2005 all-time record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County released new numbers on Wednesday, showcasing that evictions are still increasing, continuing a monthslong trend.

Last month, court records revealed that the county experienced the third-highest-ever eviction filings in August. Those numbers increased for the month of September, which saw 7,809 eviction filings, the second-highest number ever recorded and on track to break 7,902 filings set back in August 2005 — a year before most analysts realized the housing market was about to crash from subprime loans. As Arizona’s Family has reported, the state’s housing market remains rather strong amid rising interest rates and low inventory, although rental prices stabilized slightly.

“It is not a record we hope to see broken; however, if the increases experienced in the last few months continue, that is where we will be at the end of October,” Maricopa County court spokesperson Scott Davis explained. He also says the areas seeing the most evictions filed in September are Manistee, which incorporates a large swath of downtown and central Phoenix; Kyrene, Maryvale, Moon Valley, and Encanto, which cover the vast majority of west Phoenix.

