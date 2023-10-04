Your Life
D-backs super fan has attended 2,000+ home games; only missed 3 since 1998

Frank Gennario is a longtime season ticket holder who has only missed three D-backs home games in 25 years.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the postseason for the first time since 2017, and no one is enjoying it more than Frank Gennario, arguably the team’s biggest fan! “I will tell you the team has been phenomenal,” Gennario said.

Gennario is a longtime season ticket holder who has only missed three D-backs home games in 25 years, scheduling birthday parties and family events around every game. In all, he’s been to more than 2,000 games at Chase Field since 1998. Gennario even travels to watch the team in other cities, making memories with his son along the way. “My son and I had a goal. We started in 2007. We saw the Diamondbacks play in every single major league ballpark,” Gennario said.

For the first time since 2017, the Diamondbacks are in the playoffs! Sports Director Mark McClune was there as the team celebrated with LOTS of beverages.

His house is full of D-backs memorabilia with three rooms dedicated to the team, including the World Series room, showcasing the team’s impressive road to the 2001 MLB World Series. He also has the Sedona red room and the purple and teal room.

Gennario has every Opening Day baseball plus nearly every D-backs bobblehead ever made, along with cups, mugs, bats, Christmas ornaments and even a 2001 World Series game base. “I even have a champagne bottle from the Wild Card game in 2017,” Gennario added.

Like many avid fans, Gennario is excited to see the D-backs in the postseason for the first time in six years and hopes to watch the team make it all the way back to the World Series.

