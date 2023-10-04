Barrio Cafe in Phoenix celebrates National Taco Day with great Happy Hour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday is National Taco Day! I mean, it’s Arizona and that is everyday, but whatever! And what better place to celebrate the day with a good happy hour at a place that’s been making tacos for a while! We head to the original Barrio Café in Phoenix where every item is under $10! This year they are celebrating 25 years in the Valley. Wow!

The ‘Hora Feliz’ is Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

During happy hour you can pick up some of their famous Cochinita Pibil, 12-hour smoked achiote and sour orange pork with tortillas, for $9. Their mini guac and chips comes in at the same price. Barrio’s Mole Negro is $6 during happy hour. They have a good variety of tacos ranging from $5-8. Be sure to check out their very tasty tacos de pescado made with halibut! Barrio has a ton of drink specials for HH, too. All booze, even top shelf, is half off.

Pick up $5 drafts or a marg to make a perfect evening on National Taco Day, or as we say in Arizona: Wednesday.

