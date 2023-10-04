Your Life
Barrio Cafe in Phoenix celebrates National Taco Day with great Happy Hour

While every day can be taco day in Arizona, these are killer deals at Barrio Cafe.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday is National Taco Day! I mean, it’s Arizona and that is everyday, but whatever! And what better place to celebrate the day with a good happy hour at a place that’s been making tacos for a while! We head to the original Barrio Café in Phoenix where every item is under $10! This year they are celebrating 25 years in the Valley. Wow!

The ‘Hora Feliz’ is Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

During happy hour you can pick up some of their famous Cochinita Pibil, 12-hour smoked achiote and sour orange pork with tortillas, for $9. Their mini guac and chips comes in at the same price. Barrio’s Mole Negro is $6 during happy hour. They have a good variety of tacos ranging from $5-8. Be sure to check out their very tasty tacos de pescado made with halibut! Barrio has a ton of drink specials for HH, too. All booze, even top shelf, is half off.

Pick up $5 drafts or a marg to make a perfect evening on National Taco Day, or as we say in Arizona: Wednesday.

