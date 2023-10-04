Your Life
Baltimore Police: Multiple victims from active shooter scene at Morgan State University

Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland is looking into a report that shots have been fired near or on campus, according to authorities.
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) — Baltimore police are responding to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at Morgan State University Tuesday night, the department confirmed to CNN.

Both police and the university – a small HBCU in northeast Baltimore – have urged those on campus to shelter in place and avoid the area.

“Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” the university said in a notice on its website. Police said they were responding to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

ATF Baltimore said its agents are assisting police in responding to the shooting.

Morgan State is a historically Black university and had about 9,000 students enrolled in Fall 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

