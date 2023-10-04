Arizona attorney general investigating commerce authority for Super Bowl expenses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Auditor General is asking the Arizona Attorney General to investigate whether money spent by the Arizona Commerce Authority on Super Bowl perks to prospective businesses violated state law.

According to an auditor’s report released over the weekend, the Arizona Commerce Authority shelled out nearly $2 million in public money for private CEO Super Bowl parties, forums and tickets.

The state auditor asks the attorney general if the taxpayer-funded ACA violated state law prohibiting public money from being used on private gifts. A spokesman for the AG’s office confirmed they have received the request and are investigating but declined to make any further comments.

Over the past five years, the ACA spent $2.4 million on five private forums for CEOs to convince their businesses and companies to expand in Arizona, according to the auditor’s report.

According to the auditor general, the economic development group spent $1.85 million on a Super Bowl LVII sponsorship package to court business leaders and their spouses.

Included in the package were 140 tickets to the game, the VIP tailgate party, the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix, and 70 hotel rooms at the Arizona Biltmore. “According to the ACA, its private CEO Forums help it to build relationships with companies and decision makers that may eventually make investment commitments in the State,” the report said.

During the past five years, the ACA has hosted similar forums for the Valley’s annual golf tournament, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The ACA told the auditor that 23 of the 118 companies and executives who attended the events during that time proposed thousands of “potential, nonbinding investment and job commitments in Arizona.” The Arizona Constitution bars governmental entities from giving private gifts unless there are direct benefits to the taxpayer.

Officials with the ACA were not immediately available for comment. But they told the state auditor that they checked with their lawyers to make sure the private forums complained with the constitution’s gift clause. “The ACA further reported that the tens of thousands of jobs and billions in investment from companies that have participated in the CEO Forums far outweigh any minimal forum costs,” the report said.

Still, the auditor wanted its own legal review. “Consistent with our standard practice for assessing the applicability of the Arizona Constitution’s gift clause and whether public monies were spent in accordance with the gift clause, we are forwarding this matter to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for further review,” the auditor wrote in the report.

