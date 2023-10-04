Arcosanti teaches how to grow food in farm-to-table program

ARCOSANTI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The sun is up, and the work begins at Arcosanti, about 70 miles north of Phoenix. A small group of students learn about the food they will grow and eat here over the next five weeks. “This is our pepper and onion bed right here,” Walker Simpson, from Arcosanti, said as he showed students the expansive garden.

Simpson leads the agriculture portion of their farm-to-table program. “We want to make healthy living addictive,” he said. Students who are part of their program will live, work and learn on the property first created as an experimental town based on architecture and ecology.

It’s been a mecca for architects and people interested in sustainability. They grow about 1,000 pounds of all types of food here each year. “Onions, chives, tomatoes, cucumbers,” Simpson said.

He said people want to learn about where their food comes from and how to grow it. Jaden Chavez has been here before and said the experience was wonderful. “I want to make art and music and make friends and new connections,” he said. “That’s another thing about Arcosanti; it’s about community.”

The stunning landscape is quite peaceful and gives plenty of opportunity to take a break from the hustle, bustle and distractions of modern life. During the retreat, Taylor Morgan says students will learn about the food cooked in the cafe and how they compost and make their own bronze and ceramic bells, which Arcosanti is famous for. “To get back to old cultures of how we used to do things, and that is just with being with other people,” he said.

Most importantly, though, it is a time for this group to learn about community, something Morgan said is lost in a world ruled by technology and social media. “This is a place where you have a community like a little city, and you have this wilderness right next to it, and you can connect with all that at once,” she explained.

The farm-to-table program is every fall at Arcosanti. You can learn more about it and sign up at their website, Arcosanti.

