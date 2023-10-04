Your Life
4 simple things you can do to protect yourself from cyber threats

Experts say it’s best to limit access to your company’s networks for business leaders or people in public-facing positions because you’re likely the most obvious target for hackers.(Arizona's Family)
By Susan Campbell
Updated:
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Inside the security operations center at GMI, there’s a massive wall of screens monitoring cyber threats in real-time. The SOC at the Scottsdale-based business is staffed by cybersecurity experts who help other companies monitor their networks 24/7. “One of the most important things in cyber security is how quickly you can respond,” said Tim Roemer, GMI’s chief security officer and the former head of cybersecurity for the state of Arizona.

According to Roemer, cyber threats come from three places: nation-states, criminal networks and hacktivists. They want information, money, or both and want to use you to get into important networks. “The most important thing for Cybersecurity Awareness Month is making sure everybody knows that they play a critical role,” Roemer said. “With over 90% of all cybersecurity incidents being caused by human factor, we need people to understand what they click on, what they post online and what they do, day-in and day-out in their personal and their professional lives makes a huge critical difference.”

To protect against cyber threats, the government’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) says everyone can do four important things.

  1. Use strong passwords, and avoid re-using passwords across different accounts.
  2. Recognize and report phishing emails and text messages.
  3. Update software to make sure you have the latest security patches.
  4. Turn on multi-factor authentication. That will prevent people from being able to hack into your accounts by guessing your passwords.

“Criminals nowadays are using social engineering,” Roemer said. “They’re going online. They’re figuring out everything about you so they can guess and accurately answer all of your security questions, and they’ll actually reset your password for you.”

Cybersecurity experts say it’s best to limit access to your company’s networks for business leaders or people in public-facing positions because you’re likely the most obvious target for hackers. “They just want to find a way in, so they’ll target you sometimes at home because it’s easier to get into your online laptop at home that doesn’t have the firewalls and advanced protection and all these fancy cybersecurity tools that your company puts on them,” Roemer cautioned.

