36 additional heat deaths confirmed in Maricopa County; 331 reported this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new report from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health shows 36 additional heat deaths were confirmed in the last week. The total has climbed to 331 so far this year, and 273 still under investigation. The number of heat-related deaths well surpasses last year’s confirmed deaths during the same time period. Last year, 284 deaths were reported during Sept. 24 through Sept. 30.

The largest percentage continues to impact those aged 50-64, coming in at 38% of the total deaths. Adults between 35-49 also made up 24%. There have been 81 indoor heat-related deaths, and of those, 58 people had non-functioning air conditioning, and nine people weren’t using their air conditioning.

Arizona’s Family previously spoke to county officials about the staggering numbers. The area known as “The Zone,” near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street, accounted for 10 to 15% of heat-related calls during the summer, officials say. The county spent nearly $4 million to try and offer relief to those on the streets, which included two daytime cooling centers that were opened and remained at capacity all summer.

Heat deaths in Maricopa County have been breaking records every summer since 2016.

Late July saw the highest spike, nearing up to 20 deaths a day while temperatures were well over 110 degrees. Not only was July 2023 the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix, but it was also the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city.

