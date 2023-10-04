Your Life
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash near Loop 202 in Gilbert

Gilbert police confirmed one person died in the crash.
Gilbert police confirmed one person died in the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash north of the Loop 202 freeway off Higley Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officers initially responded around 10:40 a.m. with reports of numerous injuries. At this time, details are limited, but Gilbert Police spokesperson Brenda Carrasco tell Arizona’s Family that the crash killed at least one person and sent two others to the hospital with injuries.

Southbound lanes of Higley are closed beginning at Warner Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area through the afternoon. The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp remains open. Click or tap here for live traffic updates.

