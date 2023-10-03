Yes, we’ll see highs in the triple digits later this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix had its coolest morning since May 12th, with a low of 68 degrees. Deer Valley had a low of 60 degrees. Chandler and Mesa Gateway Airport dropped down to 61. South of the Valley, in Maricopa, the low got down to 57 degrees. Around the state, several locations in northern Arizona fell to freezing or below. Window Rock, in northeast Arizona, got down to 28 degrees. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon was at 29 this morning and Flagstaff bottomed out at 30 degrees.

As the storm system that brought us the cooler air begins to move to the east, high pressure will build in from the west, off the coast of California. That ridge will pass over the state late this week, bringing us several days with highs back into the triple digits. That’s not unusual. We used to say, back in the day, that there was always a chance for a 100-degree outlier until “the third week of October.” Since, we’ve recorded the latest 100 in 2016 on October 27th. Some day, it will probably be 100 in Phoenix on Halloween, but that’s another story.

The all-time average end of 100-degree weather since 1895 is September 29th. However, since the start of the century, 2000, the average end of 100-degree weather in Phoenix has been October 3rd.

