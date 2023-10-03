Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yes, we’ll see highs in the triple digits later this week

Expect highs around the Valley to reach about 90 degrees, with a warm-up in store later this...
Expect highs around the Valley to reach about 90 degrees, with a warm-up in store later this week.
By Royal Norman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix had its coolest morning since May 12th, with a low of 68 degrees. Deer Valley had a low of 60 degrees. Chandler and Mesa Gateway Airport dropped down to 61. South of the Valley, in Maricopa, the low got down to 57 degrees. Around the state, several locations in northern Arizona fell to freezing or below. Window Rock, in northeast Arizona, got down to 28 degrees. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon was at 29 this morning and Flagstaff bottomed out at 30 degrees.

As the storm system that brought us the cooler air begins to move to the east, high pressure will build in from the west, off the coast of California. That ridge will pass over the state late this week, bringing us several days with highs back into the triple digits. That’s not unusual. We used to say, back in the day, that there was always a chance for a 100-degree outlier until “the third week of October.” Since, we’ve recorded the latest 100 in 2016 on October 27th. Some day, it will probably be 100 in Phoenix on Halloween, but that’s another story.

The all-time average end of 100-degree weather since 1895 is September 29th. However, since the start of the century, 2000, the average end of 100-degree weather in Phoenix has been October 3rd.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Tuesday, 10/3/2023
Beautiful day across metro Phoenix, warmer weather this weekend
Expect highs around the Valley to reach about 90 degrees with a warm-up in store later this week.
Chilly start to the day, warmer weather coming
Expect highs around the Valley to reach about 90 degrees with a warm-up in store later this week.
A mild Tuesday in Phoenix with a warming trend ahead
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 10/03/23
A chilly start to the day around Arizona, with a high of 90 in Phoenix