Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Swimmer missing after unconfirmed report of a shark attack off California coast

First responders were told three men went for a swim when a shark allegedly attacked one of them. (KPIX, MARIN COUNTY FIRE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

Marin County firefighters determined three men went for a swim and reportedly encountered a shark, which attacked one of them. The two others swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water, KPIX reported.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn’t find the individual so there’s no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

The missing person’s identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Firefighters continue to battle landfill fire burning on the Salt River Indian Reservation
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

First responders were told three men went for a swim when a shark allegedly attacked one of...
Rescuers search for missing swimmer after reported shark attack in Califronia
Wildlife experts are warning people to be on high alert for bears this time of year. (CTV...
Investigation underway after couple, dog killed in bear attack at Banff National Park
A wild police chase caught on camera near Los Angeles.
VIDEO: Wig wearing suspect takes police on wild chase near Los Angeles
A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York has been found...
Suspect in custody after missing 9-year-old girl found safe