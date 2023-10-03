Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rearview camera image may not show on screen

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rearview camera image from being displayed.

The recall announced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rearview display without an image reduces a driver’s view and increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Firefighters continue to battle landfill fire burning on the Salt River Indian Reservation
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in...
Pandas could be gone from America’s zoos by the end of next year
This combo of pictures taken Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, shows from left, French scientist Pierre...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in physics for split-second glimpse of superfast spinning world of electrons
.
Phoenix VA is seeing improvements despite staffing, wait time challenges
The VA centers in Arizona are understaffed but they are among the highest rated hospitals with...
Despite staffing challenges, Phoenix VA earns 4 stars in annual care rating