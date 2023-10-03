Your Life
State audit report highlights problems with Arizona Department of Child Safety

A foster care advocate says the audit is another wake-up call that Arizona needs to do a better...
A foster care advocate says the audit is another wake-up call that Arizona needs to do a better job protecting kids.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Taking care of our most vulnerable children is the job of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. And it’s a job that needs some serious improvement, according to the latest report from the Arizona Auditor General.

Highlights from the audit include:

  • DCS case managers repeatedly missed deadlines to submit reports to juvenile court.
  • DCS was slow to look into complaints at foster and group homes.
  • DCS failed numerous times to verify the qualifications of foster parents and adoption applicants.
  • DCS did not fully implement 42 of 58 recommendations from past audit reports.

Arizona’s Family reached out to foster care advocate Anika Robinson. She said the audit is another wake-up call that Arizona needs to do a better job protecting our kids.

”I don’t want this to be another audit report where it simply highlights deficits,” said Robinson. “I want this to be a report where the director really takes this and absorbs it and implements things to ensure that things change, so that next year we are not sitting here having this conversation about yet another report that highlights all of the deficits not being followed.”

Last month, DCS announced it had reduced the number of children in foster care to the lowest level in 15 years. The huge reduction of children in the state system was attributed to a department overhaul that expanded prevention services, increased support for families and worked to address the backlog of cases.

Robinson has seen the progress, but the audit shows there’s a lot more work to be done. “My hope would be that they would be doing a better job at keeping our children safe,” she said.

DCS Executive Deputy Director David Lujan said there is a plan in place to address the issues brought up in the audit findings. Lujan was appointed to lead DCS earlier this year.

See the full report here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

