Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Shots fired during football practice near west Phoenix high school

Phoenix police, so far, haven't learned who fired a gun or if anyone was a target, if at all.
Phoenix police, so far, haven't learned who fired a gun or if anyone was a target, if at all.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Mysterious gunfire was heard Monday evening near Alhambra High School in Phoenix as football practice was underway.

Police haven’t been able to determine where or who fired multiple shots near the school around 7 p.m. So far, there have been no reports of injuries, and police an unsure if the shots were directed toward anyone at all. What police can say is that there were multiple shots fired based on the evidence they have gathered.

No suspects or vehicles have been identified so far during the investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

Darren Ayzie is a person of interest in this case, and the police would like to speak to him.
Flagstaff police still searching for person of interest in homicide case
Cleanup of a homeless encampment in Phoenix known as The Zone continues.
Court denies city of Phoenix request to delay Nov. 4 cleanup deadline of The Zone
At least one ticket sold in Arizona had a winner who is $50k richer.
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Page; jackpot grows to an estimated $1.2 billion
The suspect is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping.
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman during test drive in north Phoenix