Shots fired during football practice near west Phoenix high school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Mysterious gunfire was heard Monday evening near Alhambra High School in Phoenix as football practice was underway.

Police haven’t been able to determine where or who fired multiple shots near the school around 7 p.m. So far, there have been no reports of injuries, and police an unsure if the shots were directed toward anyone at all. What police can say is that there were multiple shots fired based on the evidence they have gathered.

No suspects or vehicles have been identified so far during the investigation.

