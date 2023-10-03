Semi-truck hauling drainage culvert rolls over on US 60 in Mesa, causing traffic delays

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck that tipped over on the westbound lanes of U.S. 60 in Mesa near Country Club Drive is causing significant traffic delays late Tuesday morning. The truck was transporting a large drainage culvert, which caused damage along the freeway median.

Initial reports of the crash came in just after 11 a.m. While the crash is mostly contained to the westbound side, there are lane closures along both directions of traffic. A heavy backup could be seen on the eastbound side, ADOT traffic cameras showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but drivers are urged to avoid the area into the early afternoon.

NOW: A crash involving a semi carrying a drainage culvert just occured on US 60 near Alma School. Both directions of traffic are very slow. pic.twitter.com/BmJxQfoAwC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 3, 2023

