Scottsdale Fire shares tips on how to survive in a flash flood

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department saves nearly 400 people yearly due to flash floods. It takes only 6 inches of water to sweep you off your feet and as little as one foot of water to move most cars. It can only take a few minutes in these situations before it’s too late.

That’s why Scottsdale Fire is helping spread awareness about flash floods and how you can stay safe. Dave Folio, a captain with Scottsdale Fire, took Arizona’s Family to the Rio Verde River to demonstrate several water rescues. His number one rule for being safe is simple: head for higher ground and stay.

While in the water, you never want to swim headfirst. Utilize your legs and arms to kick and push off any debris in the water. If you can’t find high ground, swim as fast as possible to a calmer area and try to get out.

For more on Scottsdale Fire’s technical rescue team and how you can stay safe, click here.

