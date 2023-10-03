Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale Fire shares tips on how to survive in a flash flood

Firefighters hope these tips will help more people learn how to react in a flash flood and prevent flash floods from taking more lives.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department saves nearly 400 people yearly due to flash floods. It takes only 6 inches of water to sweep you off your feet and as little as one foot of water to move most cars. It can only take a few minutes in these situations before it’s too late.

That’s why Scottsdale Fire is helping spread awareness about flash floods and how you can stay safe. Dave Folio, a captain with Scottsdale Fire, took Arizona’s Family to the Rio Verde River to demonstrate several water rescues. His number one rule for being safe is simple: head for higher ground and stay.

While in the water, you never want to swim headfirst. Utilize your legs and arms to kick and push off any debris in the water. If you can’t find high ground, swim as fast as possible to a calmer area and try to get out.

For more on Scottsdale Fire’s technical rescue team and how you can stay safe, click here. 

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

A foster care advocate says the audit is another wake-up call that Arizona needs to do a better...
State audit report highlights problems with Arizona Department of Child Safety
Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio provided tips for staying safe during flash flooding.
Scottsdale FD: How to save yourself during flash flooding
Bobby Roberts, 67, is facing multiple charges including murder following a shooting on Sept. 24.
Man facing murder charge after deadly shooting in west Phoenix
Darren Ayzie is a person of interest in this case, and the police would like to speak to him.
Flagstaff police still searching for person of interest in homicide case