Police identify man killed in west Phoenix apartment shooting; suspect on the run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a West Valley apartment complex late Monday night.

Officers were called out to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured man, later identified as -year-old Rayshaun McCune who had been shot multiple times. He died minutes later due to the extent of his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Details surrounding what led up to shooting or any possible description of a suspect have not been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.