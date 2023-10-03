Your Life
Police identify man killed in west Phoenix apartment shooting; suspect on the run

A crime scene command van could be seen throughout the overnight hours as detectives pieced...
A crime scene command van could be seen throughout the overnight hours as detectives pieced together the investigation(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a West Valley apartment complex late Monday night.

Officers were called out to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured man, later identified as -year-old Rayshaun McCune who had been shot multiple times. He died minutes later due to the extent of his injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Details surrounding what led up to shooting or any possible description of a suspect have not been released.

