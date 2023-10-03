Man facing murder charge after deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 67-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, after a deadly shooting that happened in west Phoenix late last month. On Tuesday, Phoenix police announced that Bobby Roberts has been arrested in connection and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Officers were called out on Sept. 24 to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a gravely injured 35-year-old Maurice Jamal Edwards lying in the middle of the road. Edwards was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives later determined that Roberts was the primary suspect in the homicide. He was arrested on Monday on various charges, including murder and weapons misconduct involving a prohibited possessor. Neither a booking photo nor details surrounding a motive were immediately available.

