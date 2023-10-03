Your Life
Man facing murder charge after deadly shooting in west Phoenix

Bobby Roberts, 67, is facing multiple charges including murder following a shooting on Sept. 24.
Bobby Roberts, 67, is facing multiple charges including murder following a shooting on Sept. 24.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 67-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, after a deadly shooting that happened in west Phoenix late last month. On Tuesday, Phoenix police announced that Bobby Roberts has been arrested in connection and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Officers were called out on Sept. 24 to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a gravely injured 35-year-old Maurice Jamal Edwards lying in the middle of the road. Edwards was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives later determined that Roberts was the primary suspect in the homicide. He was arrested on Monday on various charges, including murder and weapons misconduct involving a prohibited possessor. Neither a booking photo nor details surrounding a motive were immediately available.

