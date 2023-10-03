Your Life
Man dies after crashing into oncoming traffic in Phoenix

File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who crashed into oncoming traffic late Monday afternoon.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that around 4:15 p.m., they got reports of a crash near 19th and Virginia avenues. When they arrived, they found 72-year-old William Davis with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives say the other driver involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe that Davis was driving northbound along 19th Avenue when he drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

