Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman during test drive in north Phoenix

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping.
The suspect is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is jailed, accused of holding a woman against her will in a car early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Jiovany Acosta.

It began around midnight at a business on Cave Creek Road, just north of Bell Road in north Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, that’s when a man, later identified as Acosta, contacted a woman about test-driving her vehicle. The woman reportedly agreed but became fearful of the man during the test drive and asked to be let out of the car. Police say Acosta refused and would not let her get out.

After about an hour of driving around, Acosta reportedly dropped the woman off at the original location and left in her car. The woman called police, and officers soon located and stopped the car. At first, the suspect refused to give his real name, and he was booked into the Maricopa County jail as John Doe. Police later confirmed his identity as Acosta.

He’s facing multiple charges, including kidnapping. Other details about the initial meeting between Acosta and the woman have not been released.

