Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — At least two people have been hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on US 60 in Tempe Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) just west of Mill Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the initial crash involved a pickup truck and sedan. Two people from the sedan were taken to a hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.

A second crash involving a van and a utility truck happened just behind the initial crash, but no injuries were reported. ADOT cameras show a bus also pulled over, but DPS says it does not appear the bus was involved in either accident.

Three westbound lanes are closed, and traffic is moving slowly in the area. Check back for updates.

