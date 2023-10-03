Gilbert non-profit helping kids through positive affirmation
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — October is bullying prevention month, and there’s a great non-profit that’s doing Something Good to make sure kids know they’re not alone. The Giving Goodness Foundation’s mission is to perform random acts of goodness.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.