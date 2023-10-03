Your Life
Friends gather to search for answers in Tempe woman’s bizarre, unsolved murder

Mercedes Vega, 22, was found dead in a burning car near Tonopah in April after going missing from her Tempe apartment.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A bizarre, unsolved murder of a young woman in Tempe has friends joining forces both in town and online to try and find any new information. Twenty-two-year-old Mercedes Vega was found dead in a burning car near Tonopah in April after going missing from her Tempe apartment.

To her friends, Vega was a bright light. It’s been half a year since their world has gone dark at the hands of an unknown killer. “How dare you. How dare you take her from us, her family, her friends, and anybody that ever cared or met her. How dare you do this,” said her friend Makenzie Lockhart with tears in her eyes.

Lockhart and Tyniesa Williams were Vega’s best friends. They said Vega was thriving in Tempe and working on becoming a personal trainer.

That all changed on April 17, when they got a call that her body was found in the back of a burning car miles away off the I-10 west of Tonopah.

Williams said last they knew, Sunday, April 16, she had been getting ready at her apartment to go meet friends. “We believe she was debating between going to go get sushi or going to Dave & Buster’s,” said Williams. “The last message that her friend received was around 8:54 p.m., and she left about 9:15.”

But she never made it to either place. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they were called at nearly 1:30 a.m. that Monday to help DPS, who was called out for a car on fire. Once the flames were put out, Vega’s body was found dead in the backseat.

Her friends said she wasn’t in her own car. She was last seen at her apartment, The Aubrey, and her car was abandoned near Culinary Dropout in Tempe.

Lockhart said Vega never indicated anything was wrong before her death. “If she was feeling unsafe or uncertain about something, that’s something she would have expressed,” said Lockhart. “Who, what, when, where, why. Like it just doesn’t make sense.”

Because it’s been six months, Williams began an Instagram and TikTok account a week ago, quickly gaining traction and receiving messages from around the world. “I’m seeing this in Australia; I’m seeing this in Anchorage. It’s doing better than we ever imagined,” said Williams.

They’ve taken their virtual efforts to the streets of Tempe, gathering supporters Monday to hang and pass out flyers about Vega’s case.

Her friends said though it’s a heartbreaking feat, they’ll stop at nothing to get answers until her killer is found. “I will always fight for her. This is one of her chains her mom gave me. I’m always going to fight for her,” said Lockhart.

MCSO said multiple agencies are involved in this investigation. If you know anything about what happened to Mercedes Vega, please call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

