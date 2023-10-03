Flagstaff police still searching for person of interest in homicide case

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flagstaff police are still searching for a person of interest they say is armed and dangerous. This is in connection with the death of Jason Maloney, whose body was found in a car early Sunday morning.

Debbie Blake has lived off of East 6th Avenue for eight years. She said crime isn’t a huge issue in their neighborhood, “People hanging around, but we never really took it seriously,” she said. “We only see it on TV.”

That all changed Sunday when Flagstaff Police found the body of Maloney in a car at the apartment complex at the 1900 block of East 6 Avenue with injuries related to homicide. Blake lives across the street and said her family watched police pull the body out of a car.

Darren Ayzie is a person of interest in this case, and the police would like to speak to him. They say he is armed and dangerous. “We weren’t afraid to leave our doors unlocked, but now we watch our kids closely outside, and we lock the doors, and I’m always like if the back door opens, ‘who is it,’” Blake said.” We know what happened, so we’re just scared.”

Arizona’s Family asked Flagstaff Police for more details about the case. They said they’re not releasing any new information at this time. They ask anyone with information about this investigation to call their office or the silent witness line at 928-774-6111.

Blake said they’ll feel safer once the killer is found, but she won’t be letting her grandkids out of site anytime soon. “We have the trampoline for my grandkids out there, so now we have to really really keep an eye on them. So it’s scary around here.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.