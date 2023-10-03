Court denies city of Phoenix request to delay Nov. 4 cleanup deadline of The Zone

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has denied a motion filed by the city of Phoenix to delay a deadline to complete the removal of the largest homelessness camp in the Valley known as “The Zone.”

Last month, the court gave the city a new deadline of Nov. 4 to clean up The Zone, located in the area of 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street. That includes removing all tents and other makeshift structures, as well as debris. That ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by area business owners, who claim the city had done nothing to address a rise in crime, drug use and biohazards as a result of the encampment.

The court ruled in favor of the business owners in March and ordered the city to begin cleanup. City crews began the process in May and continued more cleanup operations in June. After the deadline was set in September’s ruling, the city filed a motion to stay the permanent injunction pending appeal. The city had also filed a similar motion in March.

While the appeal is pending, Judge Scott Blaney says the court balanced the hardships between business owners and the city. The ruling says “it is clear” that the businesses face much greater hardship if the court delayed the Nov. 4 deadline. The court denied the motion on Monday, saying the city had not “established a good cause for a stay.”

A hearing is set for Nov. 30 to verify that the city complied with the deadline.

