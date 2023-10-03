Your Life
Chilly start to the day, warmer weather coming

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 10/3/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a fairly chilly start to the day across Arizona, with below-freezing temperatures in parts of the high country, and a mix of 50s and 60s in the Valley. Look for lots of sunshine and a high of 90 degrees in Phoenix today, which is about four degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure building in from the west will lead to a gradual warm-up for the rest of this week. Morning temperatures will stay cool, but we’ll climb from the 60s to the 70s by the weekend. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures will hover near 100 degrees Thursday through the weekend.

Dry weather is expected in the Valley for the next seven days at least. A back door cold front will bring a slight chance of rain to Eastern and Northern Arizona Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

