Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Governor ends controversial land lease with Saudi farming company

Fondomonte Arizona was accused of wasting groundwater
Under existing state law, the company was allowed to pump as much groundwater as it needed for no additional cost.
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs moved on Monday to end the state’s controversial land lease with a Saudi farming company that grows alfalfa in the desert west of Phoenix and ships the hay to the Middle East.

The company, Fondomonte Arizona, leased 3500 acres of land for $25 per acre. Under existing state law, the company was allowed to pump as much groundwater as it needed for no additional cost. According to state records, Fondomonte used 5.3 billion gallons of water last year.

Records show that retired state employees are making money from it.

“It’s unacceptable that Fondomonte has continued to pump unchecked amounts of groundwater out of our state while in clear default on their lease. I’m proud my administration has taken swift action to hold defaulting high-volume water users accountable and bring an end to these leases. And moving forward, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect Arizona’s water so we can continue to sustainably grow for generations to come,” said Governor Katie Hobbs in a news release.

Hobbs accused Fondomonte of violating the terms of its lease with the state. Hobbs terminated one lease and indicated the state would not renew three additional leases with the company when those leases expire in February.

Fondomonte responded with the following statement:

Federal lawmakers are proposing to make it more expensive for overseas companies to grow crops using Arizona land and water.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Do you have a story you want us to investigate? Tell us about it by contacting us.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Firefighters continue to battle landfill fire burning on the Salt River Indian Reservation
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

Each prescribed fire requires months to years of planning and countless hours of work on the...
Arizona Department of Forestry has doubled acres treated with prescribed fires
Under existing state law, the company was allowed to pump as much groundwater as it needed for...
Gov. Hobbs terminates lease with Saudi-linked farm
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to step down in 2024
Penzone won’t seek 3rd term as Maricopa County Sheriff, will step down in January
The financial incentives are also a way to encourage high-efficiency appliances and fixtures...
Financial incentives offered for Phoenix residents who want to conserve water