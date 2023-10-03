Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

$50k Powerball ticket sold in Page; jackpot grows to an estimated $1.2 billion

At least one ticket sold in Arizona had a winner who is $50k richer.
At least one ticket sold in Arizona had a winner who is $50k richer.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There may not have been a big jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but at least one person won $50,000 after buying a ticket in Page, Arizona. That ticket was bought at a Page Circle K near Lake Powell Boulevard and Navajo Drive. Monday’s winning numbers were white balls 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and red Powerball 5.

As you may already know, when no one wins the jackpot, the jackpot grows. And for the fourth time in the game’s history, the jackpot crossed into the billions. This Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $1.2 billion. Should someone win, the lucky player could either get their full $1.2 billion over a period of 30 years or a one-time lump sum of $551.7 million. All amounts are before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. You can buy plays with cash or debit cards, but not with credit cards.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River reservation landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
One person is confirmed dead, DPS said.
DPS identifies man killed in crash involving semi-truck on SR 85 in Buckeye
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Big weather changes on the way for Arizona

Latest News

Bobby Roberts, 67, is facing multiple charges including murder following a shooting on Sept. 24.
Man facing murder charge after deadly shooting in west Phoenix
Darren Ayzie is a person of interest in this case, and the police would like to speak to him.
Flagstaff police still searching for person of interest in homicide case
Cleanup of a homeless encampment in Phoenix known as The Zone continues.
Court denies city of Phoenix request to delay Nov. 4 cleanup deadline of The Zone
Phoenix police, so far, haven't learned who fired a gun or if anyone was a target, if at all.
Shots fired during football practice near west Phoenix high school