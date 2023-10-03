$50k Powerball ticket sold in Page; jackpot grows to an estimated $1.2 billion

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There may not have been a big jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but at least one person won $50,000 after buying a ticket in Page, Arizona. That ticket was bought at a Page Circle K near Lake Powell Boulevard and Navajo Drive. Monday’s winning numbers were white balls 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and red Powerball 5.

As you may already know, when no one wins the jackpot, the jackpot grows. And for the fourth time in the game’s history, the jackpot crossed into the billions. This Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $1.2 billion. Should someone win, the lucky player could either get their full $1.2 billion over a period of 30 years or a one-time lump sum of $551.7 million. All amounts are before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. You can buy plays with cash or debit cards, but not with credit cards.

