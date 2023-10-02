Woman in critical condition after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are actively looking for a suspect involved. An investigation into what led to the shooting is underway.

